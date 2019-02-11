Basketball League Playoffs Saturday Action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 WPMT - Victory is all that matters when the post season rolls around. In the YAIAA Boys quarterfinals we are down to the final four teams after Saturday night's action packed slate.

York High claws their way into the semis with a 22 point victory over Dover 75-53.

Littlestown uses a second half lightning strike to send West York out of the bracket with 73-63 win.

The Panthers of Central York stay on the prowl for at least one more round with dominating victory over York Tech 74-43.

And Eastern York came out hot but the Golden Knights surrender to the Colonials of New Oxford in the end with a 44-54 defeat.

Check out the highlights in the video above to get your ready for the semifinals.