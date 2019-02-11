× Conewago Twp. man accused of sending nude photos, video of victim to her friends without permission

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Conewago Township man is accused of sending inappropriate photos and an explicit video of the victim to a number of people without her permission.

Jadi Davis, 44, faces charges of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment, court documents show.

The victim reported the incident to police on January 26.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on January 25, Davis demanded via text message that the victim meet him at a Rutter’s at 6 p.m. or he would “ruin her” by “sending everything (and) everyone will see all of U,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim didn’t meet Davis, and between 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Davis sent the photos and video to the victim, reportedly saying, “Up to u IDC I’m gonna show u (and a) bunch of more people.”

Around 10 p.m. Davis allegedly sent the indecent material to various people, including the victim’s friends. According to the criminal complaint, Davis indicated that he would keep sending the photos and video out to people until the victim agreed to meet with him.

The victim told police that the photos and video were private exchanges between her and Davis and she didn’t give him permission to share the material with anyone.

While on scene with the victim, Davis called her. An officer answered the call and Davis confirmed that he sent the photos and video to numerous people because she would not meet him as he demanded, the criminal complaint says. Davis added that he did not have the victim’s permission to distribute the material.