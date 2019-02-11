Closings & Delays

Coroner: 19-year-old man dies after being involved in single-vehicle crash over the weekend

Photo Courtesy: Buchanan Valley Fire Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man died Monday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County over the weekend, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Chase Shepard, of Chambersburg, succumbed to his injuries at 8:22 a.m. Monday at York Hospital, the coroner’s  office said.

Shepard and two other teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Saturday along the 2300 block of Newman Road in Hamiltonban Township.

Shepard was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, when the 17-year-old driver lost control and struck a tree, police said.

Shepard and the driver were flown to York Hospital. Another passenger, also 17, was taken to Meritus Hospital by ambulance.

