× Funeral arrangements set for Carlisle native, Nashville musician killed last week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been set for Kyle Yorlets, the 24-year-old central Pennsylvania native and Nashville musician who was killed last week.

Yorlets was shot Thursday outside his Torbett Street home in Nashville. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Five teenagers have been charged in connection to the incident.

Yorlets graduated from Carlisle High School in 2013 and Belmont University four years later. He was a member of Nashville-based band “Carverton.”

A funeral service will be held at the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, on Saturday, February 16 at 11 a.m.

Viewings will take place at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover Street, on Friday, February 15 between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

Yorlets will be buried at Waggoner’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Carlisle.