Lancaster County man arrested after alleged domestic incident

DENVER, Lancaster County — A 43-year-old Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after a domestic incident Friday night, police say.

Brad A. Gensemer is charged with simple assault, domestic violence, intimidation of a witness, two counts of terroristic threats, harassment, and public drunkenness after the incident, which occurred at 11:08 p.m. in East Cocalico Township.

The victim to police Gensemer punched her in the face, causing her eye to swell and bruise. He also allegedly grabbed the victim’s legs and “tried to break them,” police say.

Gensemer was located on North 5th Street a short time after the incident, according to police. He was “highly intoxicated” and had fallen on the sidewalk, police say.

Police took Gensemer into custody and transported him to Lancaster County Prison. On the way to the prison, police say, Gensemer allegedly told police he was going to kill the victim and police officers when he got out of prison, resulting in additional charges.

Gensemer was arraigned an remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail. Lancaster County Adult Probation/Parole filed a detainer to keep him incarcerated.