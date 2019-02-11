Lt. Governor hears what people in Harrisburg have to say about possibility of legalizing pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lt. Governor John Fetterman kicked off his recreational marijuana listening tour in Pennsylvania's Capital Monday night.

The Lt. Governor is planning to visit each of the Commonwealth's 67 counties to hear what people have to say about possibility of legalizing pot.

“I pledge civility and an open platform because that’s what this event is all about is hearing from you on this very, very critical topic," said Lt. Gov. Fetterman at the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg on North Front Street.

Fetterman addressed a crowd of more than 200 people at the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

That includes Michael Inman of Harrisburg who says he wants the state to pass legislation that would legalize the drug.

“If you smoke a joint, it only lasts a few hours. It’s nothing that’s going to make you go out and harm anyone," said Inman.

Inman says he received a felony for having a small amount of the drug, spent thousands of dollars in court fees, and frankly, he says he doesn’t believe that’s right.

“I’m just saying, in all fairness, give it a chance. So many bad things have happened from other drugs," he added.

However, some people like Mary Slade of Steelton aren’t sure if they want to give it a chance.

That’s because Slade's 71-year-old sister lives in Colorado, where it's legal, and says it hasn’t exactly benefited her.

“Since they legalized it, she can no longer walk across her parking lot without someone asking her if she would like some weed," explained Slade.

Slade said she's not for the legalization, but she says she's not exactly against it either.

“I would like to see the state set aside a certain percentage of the revenue to go back to the cities, towns, and boroughs to pay for the additional officers to enforce the laws, and if they don’t do that, my taxes are going up, and I already pay a lot in Steelton," said Slade.

Jessica Palmer says it could be the deciding factor if her family stays in Halifax or moves back to Michigan where it was just legalized

"It’s a big part of our life. We don’t drink alcohol. We don’t use prescription drugs, and it’s something we’ve used to relax and socialize with our friends," said Palmer.

Lt. Governor Fetterman has just started his listening tour, and he will hear from many more people.

Tomorrow night, he's scheduled to be in Perry County at the Newport Library at 6 p.m.

