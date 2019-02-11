× Police: Approximately 50 residents evacuated due to gas leak in Elizabethtown

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (8:51 p.m.): Police say the gas leak has been pinpointed to a service line leading into one of the homes and it is now being replaced.

Gas service has been restored to all but two homes.

Update (7 p.m.): Approximately 50 residents were evacuated Monday afternoon following a gas leak on West Summit Street in Elizabethtown, according to police.

Police were alerted of the gas leak around 3:48 p.m.

Due to the leak and safety concerns, PPL shut down the power grid which affected approximately 2,000 customers in the area. The power has since been restored, not including West Summit Street, police say.

UGI continues to isolate and then repair the gas leak.

A shelter has been established at the Elizabethtown Fire Department for residents in need of temporary shelter, according to the borough.

You can see crews working on an underground pipe on W. Summit St. in Elizabethtown. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/4F7HQIox3y — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) February 11, 2019

Previous: A gas leak in Elizabethtown has prompted an evacuation of some residents.

Residents within one block of West Summit Street are being evacuated from the area.

Gas has been shut off in the area, affecting nine homes.

Approximately 850 homes are without power at the request of the gas company.

A shelter for evacuated residents has been set-up at the Elizabethtown Fire Department at 171 N. Mount Joy Street.

UGI is investigating.