Closings & Delays

State Police investigate armed robbery in Berks County

Posted 3:53 PM, February 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating an armed robbery at Fleetwood Bank in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

The robbery occurred Monday around 11:50 a.m. at the bank located on Kutztown Road.

The suspect, described as a white male, displayed a handgun during the robbery, according to State Police.

State Police say the suspect was wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt with black shoes. He also had a black ski-type mask, black shoes and black gloves. State Police note the suspect was carrying a backpack.

The suspect was last seen walking south on South Kemp Road.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Reading at 610-378-4011.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.