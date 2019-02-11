State Police investigate armed robbery in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating an armed robbery at Fleetwood Bank in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

The robbery occurred Monday around 11:50 a.m. at the bank located on Kutztown Road.

The suspect, described as a white male, displayed a handgun during the robbery, according to State Police.

State Police say the suspect was wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt with black shoes. He also had a black ski-type mask, black shoes and black gloves. State Police note the suspect was carrying a backpack.

The suspect was last seen walking south on South Kemp Road.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Reading at 610-378-4011.