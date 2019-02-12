× 19-month-old girl injured in pedestrian accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in East Lampeter Township are investigating a pedestrian accident that injured a 19-month-old girl last Friday.

The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Monterey Road in Upper Leacock Township, police say.

The girl was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Donald Eckman Jr., of Nottingham, Chester County. Eckman’s truck struck the girl while she was walking in the northbound lane, according to police.

The girl suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital before being moved to Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, however, preliminary reports indicate that the child had been outside playing in the snow with siblings and was able to wander onto the roadway. Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash; the truck was able to come to a controlled stop immediately after impact, police say.

Eckman called 911 and helped to provide care for the child until EMS and police arrived.