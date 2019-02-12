× $200,000 in damage caused to home after fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An estimated $200,000 in damage was caused to a home after a fire.

According to the Susquehanna Township Fire Department Fire Chief, George Drees, the flames broke out at a home in the 1400 block of Regency Drive in Susquehanna Township just after midnight on February 12.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and it was spotted from a neighboring home.

Drees says that the estimated damage to the home is $200,000.