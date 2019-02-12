× Browns sign RB Kareem Hunt, just months after release of video showing him push, kick woman

OHIO– The Cleveland Browns have made a controversial signing.

The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Kareem Hunt, just months after he was released from the Kansas City Chiefs following the release of a video that showed him push and kick a woman during an altercation.

Hunt, 23, is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the NFL finishes its investigation into the incident.

According to reports, Hunt’s punishment is expected to be known in a few weeks, and could very likely be a six-week ban.

On the field, Hunt continued to build off of his All-Rookie campaign.

In 11 games with the Chiefs in 2018, Hunt totaled 824 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground in addition to his 378 yards and 7 scores through the air.

He will now have a chance to revive his career in Cleveland.