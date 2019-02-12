× Ephrata man arrested for alleged strong-arm robbery

EPHRATA — An 18-year-old Ephrata man was arrested last week after police say he participated in a strong-arm robbery in the borough.

Jeffrey E. Hoover is charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Peach Alley and Church Avenue, Ephrata Borough Police say.

Hoover and another suspect allegedly lured the victim to the area under the ruse of purchasing marijuana, but instead of completing the transaction, they forcefully removed $500 from the victim.

Police located Hoover the next day and arrested him. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

The search for the other suspect is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lockhart at 717-738-9200 ext 241.