Ex-police officer who exchanged explicit photos with teen girl charged after allegedly sexting her again

WEST YORK — A West York resident and former Baltimore County police officer who pleaded guilty last year to sending sexually explicit photos to a teenage girl is facing new charges after police say he exchanged inappropriate photos with the same girl while he was on parole.

Nicholas Bonsall, 41, of Monroe Street, was charged with disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, possession of child pornography, and other offenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by York County detectives.

Bonsall served for 15 years as a Baltimore County police officer.

He pleaded guilty to disseminating sexual materials to a minor on Jan. 29, 2018. In exchange for his guilty plea, Bonsall was sentenced to three to 23 months in York County Prison and three years of probation.

He was later released from prison on parole.

On August 15, 2018, York County Probation Officers made a surprise visit to Bonsall’s apartment, and found he was with the girl, who was 17 at the time, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl told authorities she had been staying with Bonsall, and that police would find nude photos of her on his cellular phone, police say. Detectives confiscated two of Bonsall’s cellular phones, and the girl later gave police permission to access her phones, according to the criminal complaint.

Both phones contained explicit photos and texts, according to police.

Bonsall was prohibited from having contact with the teen and from using a cell phone that could access the internet, according to police.

The teen told police that Bonsall had contacted her after his release from prison, and that they’d had “numerous consensual sexual encounters.”

Bonsall coerced the girl into sending him nude photos, and promised her the would get married and have children, police say.

The girl said she felt “manipulated and used” by Bonsall and had experienced emotional trauma, according to police.