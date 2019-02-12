Former homeowner speaks out after decomposed body found in freezer on Warrington Township property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Two potential homebuyers stumbled upon a body while looking at a York County home on Friday, launching a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

Court documents show the body was found in a shed, inside of a white chest freezer at the home located on 40 Kralltown Road in Warrington Township.

According to State Police, the skeletal remains were inside black trash bags with a blanket placed over them.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body was that of a female.

Court documents revealed the possible victim may be the grandmother of the former homeowner.

During a police interview, court documents also show the granddaughter 'failed to acknowledge her grandmother’s death and believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age’.

FOX43 reached out to that granddaughter, Carolyn Black of York County, who says the last time she saw her grandmother was in 2010.

“My mother was my only extension to my grandmother, I had no back and forth with my grandmother at all," said Black, former homeowner and granddaughter.

Black says she and her grandmother did not get along very well.

"She referred to me as a slut and I referred to her as a few other explicative," said Black. "We did not see eye to eye at all and she chose not to be a part of my life," she added.

According to court documents ‘it is believed that Black continued to receive financial compensation after her grandmothers death'.

However, Black tells FOX43 she never saw that money, adding the mortgage was paid by her mother.

“That was used for the mortgage and only the mortgage so that everyone had a place to live," said Black.

Black says she is just as stumped as everyone else with the discovery of her grandmothers body at the property.

“I have no idea! That’s what I keep trying to explain to everybody I don’t know,!" said Black. “I had nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know it was there that it occurred. If I had known there was something like this any kind of body or anything like this on the property I would have called the police immediately," she added.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirms that no trauma was found on the body.

A search warrant was issued of Black’s current home.

State Police say they continuing to interview other people and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.