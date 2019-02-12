Closings & Delays

Former Orioles’ reliever drops ‘stage name’, will now be known as Zack Britton

Posted 5:30 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, February 12, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Zach Britton #53 of the Baltimore Orioles in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– In one of the stranger turn of events you’ll ever read about, a former Baltimore Orioles’ reliever is dropping his ‘stage name’ in favor of his birth name.

Reliever Zack Britton (formerly Zach Britton) said last week that going forward his name should be spelled Zack.

According to reports, Britton stumbled upon his incorrect name spelling when he signed his three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Yankees this off season.

The contract reportedly used “Zach” instead of “Zack”, and Britton’s wife said to be on the “up and up”, it should be changed to Zach.

It has been noted that Britton had been going by “Zach” his entire life, including when he was drafted in 2006.

He regularly appeared in team media guides as “Zach Britton.”

Last week, Britton noted that that the spelling difference never bother him:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.