Former Orioles’ reliever drops ‘stage name’, will now be known as Zack Britton

BALTIMORE– In one of the stranger turn of events you’ll ever read about, a former Baltimore Orioles’ reliever is dropping his ‘stage name’ in favor of his birth name.

Reliever Zack Britton (formerly Zach Britton) said last week that going forward his name should be spelled Zack.

Breaking News: I will be going by my legal name “Zack” instead of my stage name “Zach”….. everyone continue to breath normally… #beenlivingalie #birthcertfail — Zack Britton (@zbritton) February 7, 2019

According to reports, Britton stumbled upon his incorrect name spelling when he signed his three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Yankees this off season.

The contract reportedly used “Zach” instead of “Zack”, and Britton’s wife said to be on the “up and up”, it should be changed to Zach.

It has been noted that Britton had been going by “Zach” his entire life, including when he was drafted in 2006.

He regularly appeared in team media guides as “Zach Britton.”

Last week, Britton noted that that the spelling difference never bother him: