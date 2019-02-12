× Fugitive arrested in connection to fatal overdose death

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — York man arrested Monday in connection with fatal drug overdose in September 2017.

Police say Aaron William Fisk, 31, of York, was arrested without incident on Monday by a Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Upper Allen Township Police investigated a drug overdose in September 2017 where the victim consumed a fatal amount of fentanyl and heroin.

Investigators say it was Fisk who delivered the deadly drugs to the victim.