Fugitive arrested in connection to fatal overdose death

Posted 11:10 PM, February 12, 2019

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — York man arrested Monday in connection with fatal drug overdose in September 2017.

Police say Aaron William Fisk, 31, of York, was arrested without incident on Monday by a Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Upper Allen Township Police investigated a drug overdose in September 2017 where the victim consumed a fatal amount of fentanyl and heroin.

Investigators say it was Fisk who delivered the deadly drugs to the victim.

