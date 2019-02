Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- There's no way a facial can make you both look like a dragon and leave you with younger looking skin, right?

As part of a new beauty trend that is sweeping the nation, the 'Game of Thrones' or Dragon facial has landed in York.

FOX43's Amy Lutz and Bradon Long tried out the experience for themselves, and spoke with Allyson Bohnert, owner of Allyson-Brittany Aesthetics about the facial.