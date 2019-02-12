Closings & Delays

Luke Bryan to hit Hersheypark Stadium this summer

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Citi / AAdvantage presents Luke Bryan at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Citi)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Luke Bryan will bring his “Sunset Repeat Tour” to the Hersheypark Stadium on June 6, 2019, at 7 pm. “Sunset Repeat Tour” special guests are multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 am. Prices start at $35 (in addition to processing fees) and will be available at Giant Center Box Office.  They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

In each of the last several years, Luke Bryan’s headline tours have performed for more than 1.5 million fans. In 2018, Luke Bryan played the most stadium dates in one year and has played 34 career stadium concerts to date. For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

