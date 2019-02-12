Manheim Township Police seek help in identifying suspect in January hit-and-run accident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left one person with minor injuries last month.

The incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Jan. 3, along New Holland Avenue at Route 30, police say. The pictured suspect, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Cruz, collided with another vehicle that was making a left-hand turn, according to police.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash, police say, and the driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The pictured suspect immediately exited his vehicle and fled from the scene on foot, according to police. Officers investigating the incident obtained photos of the man they believe is the suspect, and are seeking help from the public in identifying him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the depicted male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.