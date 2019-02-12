Closings & Delays

Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon

Posted 5:20 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, February 12, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon
Drizzled w a Balsamic DATE reduction all served w a side of freshly roasted Kale & Brussels sprouts….

Crispy Latkes:
3 lbs mashed potatoes (red skins can be left on)
1 cup scallions - chopped
1 lb shredded Yukon potatoes (peel first) - rinse and lay on top paper towels
1 lb shredded sweet potatoes (prepped same as the Yukon’s)
4 oz sour cream
1 tbsp fresh thyme
1 tbsp fresh rosemary
1/2 tsp white pepper
1/2 tsp kosher salt
3 tbsp garlic butter
2 cups crispy bacon bits
1/2 tsp nutmeg freshly grated
1 tsp baking powder
4 tbsp corn flour
Combine all ingredients (except shredded potatoes) in a mixing bowl.  In a heavy cast iron pan, put 3 tbsp vegetable oil, & turn heat on medium-high.  Form 3-4” round latkes approx 1/2 a 1” thick.  Gently place the latkes into the shredded potato mix.  Carefully place in hot pan.  Brown on one side.  Using your spatula, flip to brown on the opposite side. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:
Queenie-tini:
Baileys strawberries & cream
Rumchata
Vanilla vodka
Cream
Fresh sliced strawberries
Fill glass w ice.  Add Baileys, rumchata, vanilla vodka, & a hint of cream.  Shake.  Strain into a martini glass.  Garnish w fresh sliced strawberries.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

My Main Squeeze:
Ketel 1 Grapefruit rose vodka
Grand Mariner
Splash of oj
Splash of grapefruit juice
Grapefruit club soda
Fresh “squeezed” blood oranges & grapefruits
Fresh mint garnish
Fill glass w ice.  Add the vodka, grand Mariner, juices, & fresh fruit.  Shake. Pour into serving glass and top w grapefruit club soda.  Garnish w a mint sprig.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

