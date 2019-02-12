Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon
Drizzled w a Balsamic DATE reduction all served w a side of freshly roasted Kale & Brussels sprouts….
Crispy Latkes:
3 lbs mashed potatoes (red skins can be left on)
1 cup scallions - chopped
1 lb shredded Yukon potatoes (peel first) - rinse and lay on top paper towels
1 lb shredded sweet potatoes (prepped same as the Yukon’s)
4 oz sour cream
1 tbsp fresh thyme
1 tbsp fresh rosemary
1/2 tsp white pepper
1/2 tsp kosher salt
3 tbsp garlic butter
2 cups crispy bacon bits
1/2 tsp nutmeg freshly grated
1 tsp baking powder
4 tbsp corn flour
Combine all ingredients (except shredded potatoes) in a mixing bowl. In a heavy cast iron pan, put 3 tbsp vegetable oil, & turn heat on medium-high. Form 3-4” round latkes approx 1/2 a 1” thick. Gently place the latkes into the shredded potato mix. Carefully place in hot pan. Brown on one side. Using your spatula, flip to brown on the opposite side. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
Queenie-tini:
Baileys strawberries & cream
Rumchata
Vanilla vodka
Cream
Fresh sliced strawberries
Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, rumchata, vanilla vodka, & a hint of cream. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish w fresh sliced strawberries. Cheers!
My Main Squeeze:
Ketel 1 Grapefruit rose vodka
Grand Mariner
Splash of oj
Splash of grapefruit juice
Grapefruit club soda
Fresh “squeezed” blood oranges & grapefruits
Fresh mint garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add the vodka, grand Mariner, juices, & fresh fruit. Shake. Pour into serving glass and top w grapefruit club soda. Garnish w a mint sprig. Cheers!