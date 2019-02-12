Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crispy Latkes topped w a fire grilled Filet Mignon

Drizzled w a Balsamic DATE reduction all served w a side of freshly roasted Kale & Brussels sprouts….

Crispy Latkes:

3 lbs mashed potatoes (red skins can be left on)

1 cup scallions - chopped

1 lb shredded Yukon potatoes (peel first) - rinse and lay on top paper towels

1 lb shredded sweet potatoes (prepped same as the Yukon’s)

4 oz sour cream

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp fresh rosemary

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp garlic butter

2 cups crispy bacon bits

1/2 tsp nutmeg freshly grated

1 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp corn flour

Combine all ingredients (except shredded potatoes) in a mixing bowl. In a heavy cast iron pan, put 3 tbsp vegetable oil, & turn heat on medium-high. Form 3-4” round latkes approx 1/2 a 1” thick. Gently place the latkes into the shredded potato mix. Carefully place in hot pan. Brown on one side. Using your spatula, flip to brown on the opposite side. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:

Queenie-tini:

Baileys strawberries & cream

Rumchata

Vanilla vodka

Cream

Fresh sliced strawberries

Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, rumchata, vanilla vodka, & a hint of cream. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish w fresh sliced strawberries. Cheers!

My Main Squeeze:

Ketel 1 Grapefruit rose vodka

Grand Mariner

Splash of oj

Splash of grapefruit juice

Grapefruit club soda

Fresh “squeezed” blood oranges & grapefruits

Fresh mint garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add the vodka, grand Mariner, juices, & fresh fruit. Shake. Pour into serving glass and top w grapefruit club soda. Garnish w a mint sprig. Cheers!