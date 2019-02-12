× Orioles sign Eric Young, Jr. to minor league deal

BALTIMORE– With Spring Training just days from opening, the Orioles have invited a veteran utility man to participate.

The team has signed IF/OF Eric Young, Jr. to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

Young, Jr., 33, has spent part of the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

In 2018, he struggled and hit .202 with 1 HR and 8 RBI’s over 41 games.

In Baltimore, he will have the chance to compete for a bench spot on what is expected to be a lowly Orioles club.