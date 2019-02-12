Closings & Delays

Orioles sign Eric Young, Jr. to minor league deal

Posted 4:57 AM, February 12, 2019, by

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 27: Eric Young Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hits a two RBI single as Tony Wolters #14 of the Colorado Rockies and umpire Dan Bellino look on during the eighth inning of a game at Angel Stadium on August 27, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– With Spring Training just days from opening, the Orioles have invited a veteran utility man to participate.

The team has signed IF/OF Eric Young, Jr. to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

Young, Jr., 33, has spent part of the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

In 2018, he struggled and hit .202 with 1 HR and 8 RBI’s over 41 games.

In Baltimore, he will have the chance to compete for a bench spot on what is expected to be a lowly Orioles club.

