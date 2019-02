× PennDOT, PA Turnpike lift some vehicle restrictions as storm begins to abate

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and PA Turnpike are lifting some of the vehicle restrictions that were imposed as part of the storm impacting much of the state.

At 1 p.m., the agencies removed the ban on only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs from the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76/70, I-276, I-95) from Carlisle to the New Jersey state line;

I-176;

I-283;

I-295;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-76 (non-Turnpike);

I-676;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81; and

I-95 full length.

A full commercial ban (including buses) remains in effect on the following roadways:

I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike);

I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike;

Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-80 from I-79 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.

A prohibition on only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs remains on the following roadways:

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-83;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56);

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on various roadways with or without vehicle restrictions. Find the most-current restrictions and incidents at www.511PA.com.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the511PA website.

A vehicle emergency kit should be prepared or restocked containing items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

Motorists should be aware that all vehicles should be fully clear of ice and snow before winter travel. If snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of that vehicle could receive a $200 to $1,000 fine.

When winter weather occurs, PennDOT urges drivers to be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should: