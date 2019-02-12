× Police: Body discovered in Warrington Township was found decomposing in freezer

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– New details have emerged in the case of the body found last week on a property in Warrington Township.

On February 7 around 5:00 p.m., State Police received a call from people inspecting the property on Kralltown Road to potentially buy it from the bank, Fannie Mae.

While the callers were inspecting an outbuilding on the property, they proceeded to check inside of a white chest freezer.

Upon opening it, they discovered skeletal remains of a human in black trash bags. It was found that a blanket had been placed over the bags.

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed that human remains were found.

After a search of the previous listed owners of the property, police discovered that Cynthia Black was the last known owner.

Police were able to find Black’s address on S. Front Street in York Haven Borough, and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle, leading to a roadside interview.

Black went with State Police to their headquarters in York for an interview, during which she said she was the last owner of the property prior to foreclosure.

She also told police that she owned the freezer in question, and knew exactly when the freezer was locked and unplugged.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Black said that she cared for her grandmother, Glenora Delahay, who is believed to be the possible victim in the case.

Black told police that she received financial compensation from Delahay for the care, and continued to receive the financial compensation from Delahay after her death.

She admitted to police that she failed to acknowledge Delahay’s death and believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age.

Police proceeded to search Black’s home, where they seized various items of drug paraphernalia and a large box with various financial documents.

As of this writing, Black is not facing charges.