Police trying to identify person of interest in strong armed robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — One man arrested in connection with strong armed robbery, police trying to identify a second person of interest.

Police say the robbery happened on Friday afternoon near Church Ave and Peach Alley. The victim told police he believed he was going to buy marijuana, but instead had $500 forcefully taken from him.

One suspect, identified as Jeffrey Hoover, 18, of Ephrata has been charged with Robbery and Conspiracy to commit robbery. Police are trying to identify a second person-of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lockhart at 717-738-9200 x 241.