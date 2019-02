Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Regents' Glen Country Club stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen!

Executive Chef Sean McGirr highlighted a few appetizers and a seacuterie board available at Regents' Glen. He also talked about the reopening of Box Hill Mansion, which will be opened to the public for à la carte dining Friday and Saturday nights starting Friday, Feb. 15.

For more information on Regents' Glen, you can visit their website here.