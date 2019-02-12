Slick, and Slushy conditions in York and Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Roads are slick and messy in York Township, following Mondays snow and now Tuesdays mix with freezing rain.

PennDOT crews have been working around the clock to try and keep the roads safe for those who have to drive.

Most the major roads seemed to be clear, however the back roads in York were slushy. All of the slush and snow on the roads will start to freeze as the mixed sleet and freezing rain continues. Along Indian Rock Dam Road a lot of slush was visible and even more puddles, that will also most likely freeze making the roads even more slippery.

PennDOT says they will continue to monitor the roads and treat them as need be, but regardless you should still be extra careful if you have to drive.

Officials remind drivers to leave with plenty of time to get to your destination, be aware of plows on the roads, and leave at least three car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

There are some restrictions on major road ways including a reduced speed limit, you can find them below:

At 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will implement a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) on the following roadways:

Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-80 from I-79 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.

Also at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276, I-95) from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-176;

I-283;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56);

I-676;

I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78 split;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-95 full length;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction will be in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those time frames.