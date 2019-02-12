× Speed limits restored on most major roadways in south central Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT has lifted as of 8 PM the speed limit restrictions on most of the major highways in south central Pennsylvania that were lowered yesterday evening.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on interstate highways and expressways at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 11, to 45 mph on all interstate highways and several major expressways in the south central region of the state. All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits, with the exception of (1) Interstate 78 from Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania to the New Jersey border, and (2) Interstate 81 from the interchange with I-78 in Lebanon County to the New York border.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT