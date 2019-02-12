× State Police discover 126 bags of heroin during traffic stop on I-81 in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 South.

Dale Brooks, 43, of Charlotte, NC, and Christopher Tomer, 28, of Hollis, NH, were charged with possession of a controlled substance after the incident, which occurred at 1:13 p.m. in East Hanover Township.

Police say the suspects were stopped on a traffic violation while traveling south on I-81. During the stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, a 1986 Chevrolet Astro Van that was pulling a U-Haul rental trailer. Police obtained a search warrant on the vehicle, and after searching discovered 126 baggies of suspected heroin, a baggie containing suspected marijuana, several types of THC-infused edible products, a digital scale, and other types of drug paraphernalia.

After the suspects were taken into custody, Brooks provided a statement saying all the marijuana and THC items belonged to him, and Tomer told police the heroin-related items were his, according to police.