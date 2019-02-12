× Two men facing charges after traffic stop in Lebanon County reveals over 120 baggies of suspected heroin, marijauana

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed over 120 baggies of suspected heroin, marijuana, and various other drug paraphernalia.

Dale Brooks, 43, of North Carolina, and Christopher Tomer, 28, of New Hampshire, are facing drug possession charges for the incident.

On February 11 around 1:10 p.m., police stopped a 1986 Chevrolet Astro van pulling a U-Haul for a traffic violation in East Hanover Township.

During the stop, police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police began to search the vehicle, and found the following:

126 baggies of suspected heroin

A baggie containing suspect marijuana

Multiple types of THC edibles

A digital scale

Other types of drug parphernalia

Brooks provided a statement to police that related all of the marijuana and THC items belonged to him.

Tomer provided a statement to police that related all of the heroin related items to belonged to him.

Both are facing charges.