× Winter weather forces postponement of Lt. Governor’s Listening Tour stop in Perry County

HARRISBURG — Tuesday’s inclement weather forced Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman to postpone his Listening Tour stop in Perry County, his office announced.

The Listening Tour, which is designed to gather residents’ opinions on the legalization of marijuana, will reschedule its stop in Perry County at a later date, the Lt. Governor’s office said. The details will be announced as soon as possible.

Tour stops are open to the public. Those who are not able to attend or who are interested in remotely leaving a comment about legalizing recreational marijuana may submit comments via an online form now available on the Governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Official Facebook page.