× Actress Kate Flannery will help York Revolution celebrate ‘The Office’ Night on June 22

YORK — If you’ve been saving up your Schrute Bucks, the York Revolution have a great night for you to cash them in.

Dunder Mifflin will come to York this summer when the Revs host “The Office Night” on Saturday, June 22, the team announced Wednesday.

The three-time Atlantic League champions announced that their 6:30 p.m. game will feature pre-game and in-game contests and entertainment based on the nine-season hit TV series “The Office,” which has found a second life as one of Netflix’s most popular offerings.

Team officials also confirmed that Kate Flannery, the actress who portrayed Meredith Palmer on the show, has agreed to attend and meet fans, sign autographs, and even congratulate participants in the York Revolution Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure that the team will hold before the game.

“Kate has assured us that Meredith will keep her behavior family friendly, avoiding any devious propositions, wardrobe malfunctions, or overconsumption,” joked Reed Gunderson, the Revolution’s director of fan engagement. “We’ve had a great time talking with Kate and her team and cannot wait to have her here at PeoplesBank Park.”

During the game against the Somerset Patriots, Revolution players will don custom jerseys inspired by the show and sponsored by Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Fans will be able to bid on their favorite players’ jerseys throughout the game in an auction benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network, and winning bidders will collect their jerseys on the field after the game.

Gunderson added that the Revolution has already begun planning its own Office Olympics event for the evening, will be serving up specialty food items like Schrute Farms Beet Fries, and is creating contests fans can enter for prizes like gift cards to Outback Steakhouse.

A special ticket package including a game ticket, meal, Fun Run T-shirt, and VIP Meet & Eat will go on sale on March 2 when the team kicks off individual game ticket sales at a special event at PeoplesBank Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SOURCE: York Revolution