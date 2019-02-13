× Baltimore man accused of delivering drugs that resulting in Nov. 2018 fatal overdose in York County

YORK COUNTY — A 22-year-old Baltimore man is facing drug delivery resulting in death and other charges in connection to a fatal overdose that occurred in Stewartstown last Thanksgiving, according to Southern Regional Police.

Michael Arber Blake Jr., of Union Avenue in Baltimore, was identified as a suspect after an investigation of the overdose, which occurred on Nov. 22, 2018.

On Dec. 6, 2018, undercover officers with the Southern Regional Police Department and the York County Drug Task Force successfully purchased narcotics from Blake. He was arrested and charged with that drug transaction on the same day, police say.

Further investigation of the Thanksgiving Day overdose resulted in the additional charges against Blake, according to police.

In addition to drug delivery resulting in death, Blake is also charged with two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to police.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Laura Manifold, and bail was set at $150,000, according to police. Blake remains in York County Prison in lieu of bail.