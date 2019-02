Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- We had a fun day on FOX43 Morning News!

Briana "Hoops" Green from the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by the set.

She was interviewed by Matt Maisel, got in the kitchen to paint Chris Garrett's nails, and even hung out with our Furry Friend!

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the GIANT Center in Hershey on February 24.