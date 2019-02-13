Drier and calmer on Wednesday, but it’s gusty with wind chills in the 20’s

QUIETER MIDWEEK: Conditions turn a bit milder through the middle of the week, but most importantly, it will be quieter. Wednesday starts with some residual icy spots and temperatures near or below freezing. Skies are partly sunny, and a breeze turns even gustier fast. Some lake effect snow showers or flurries are possible to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. The rest of Wednesday remains gusty with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. The gusty winds make wind chills feel like the 20s. Skies turn partly clear through the night. Expect lows in the lower to middle 20s. The moderation in temperatures continues into Thursday. Readings reach the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late ahead of the next system. It’s a mild one for Friday, so there’s no concern for wintry precipitation types as this next system crosses through Central PA. This is all rain shower activity. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

WATCHING MORE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures start to come down through the weekend, and Central PA sees a return to snow chances, however, these look small at this time. Saturday is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A weak system tracks south of the area, but it could be close enough to Central PA to brush the area with some snow showers or light snow. This chance is greatest for the southern half of our region. Sunday is a bit chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Another weak system approaches the region, and this one has a better chance to bring some snow showers and some light snow to the region. This threat begins during the afternoon and lasts into the night. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with a seasonable chill in place. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle to upper 30s. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday is a quiet day as well. It starts with plenty of sunshine, but during the second half of the afternoon, clouds increase. This is ahead of the next system that could bring some precipitation starting Tuesday night. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s.

