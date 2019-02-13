Closings & Delays

FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns

Posted 3:51 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, February 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long (C) speaks looks on a briefing on Hurricane Michael at FEMA headquarters on October 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Long gave a briefing about Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in Florida, Georgia and Virginia. The destructive hurricane has claimed the lives of 11 people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long announced Wednesday that he is resigning.

“It has been a great honor to serve our country as @fema Administrator for the past two years. While this has been the opportunity of the lifetime, it is time for me to go home to my family,” Long tweeted.

Last fall, Long was the subject of a Department of Homeland Security probe into whether he was misusing government resources when he used government vehicles and personnel for six-hour drives between his home in North Carolina and FEMA headquarters in Washington.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at the time that Long would reimburse the federal government for his non-official use of government vehicles.

Nielsen issued released this statement on Long’s resignation:

“Over the last two years, Administrator Long has admirably led the men and women of FEMA during very difficult, historic and complex times. Under Brock’s leadership, FEMA has successfully supported State and Territory-led efforts to respond and recover from 6 major hurricanes, 5 historic wildfires and dozens of other serious emergencies.  I appreciate his tireless dedication to FEMA and his commitment to fostering a culture of preparedness across the nation.

“Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become Acting Administrator upon Brock’s departure. Rest assured, FEMA is prepared to continue to lead current recovery efforts, to respond to new disasters, and to get ready for this year’s hurricane season.”

