FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Aggravated Assault

Date: Case # 1 - 12/22/18

Case # 2 - 2/5/19

Time : 1:56 p.m.

Location: Case # 1 800 block of Linden Ave.

Case # 2 930 W. College Ave.

In the case #1, a victim was attacked by three people, with one having been taken into custody. However, two are still at large.

Agudio is still wanted after Maxwell allegedly cut the victim with a knife and Agudio punched the victim.

In case #2 Agudio broke into his estranged wife’s house. After a physical altercation with another male who was present, Agudio fired several shots striking his wife in the wrist.

Agudio is a 40-year-old Hispanic man that stands about 5'11" tall and 160 lbs. He has a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck.

2. Outstanding warrants

Jamar Abney is wanted for a total of 7 outstanding warrants. Four are domestic Bench Warrants, 2 are Common Plea Warrants and lastly, he is wanted for a Burglary from West York Police Dept. Abney is described as a 34-year-old black male 6’03, 200 pounds with a tattoo on his neck.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **