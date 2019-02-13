Furry Friends with JuJu, the Doberman Pinscher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is JuJu, the Doberman Pinscher!

JuJu is about one-year-old and was found as a stray.

Named after Steelers' receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, she arrived at the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania in December.

She's described as a silly girl who loves to play with water.

Since JuJu lived on the streets, she developed some survival mode behaviors from living in poor conditions.

She has a few triggers, including squeaky toys.

JuJu will need a home with no other dogs or children in it, as it isn't completely clear what other sudden noises might set her off.

If you're interested in adopting her, submit an application here.