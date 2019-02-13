Gusty winds and bitter wind chills continue through tonight, warmer air by Friday!

GUSTY WINDS, BITTER WIND CHILLS: The wintry mess we experienced Monday into Tuesday came to an end late Tuesday night. Sunshine popped out for a brief time early Wednesday before snow flurries began to develop out of the north and west. Strong winds led to much colder wind chills today than the past couple of days. Temperatures managed to top out in the mid 30s this afternoon, although it has felt more like the mid to upper 20s! Winds remain gusty through most of the overnight period which should hold our temperatures from dropping off too much until just before sunrise. Lows tonight bottom out in the mid 20s under clear skies! Wind chills remain stuck in the teens tonight.

MILD END TO WORK WEEK: Itching for some warmer temperatures? We are tracking much milder air to move in by the end of the work week bringing some moisture along with it. A warm front will lift through the area Friday allowing southerly winds to track in warmer air as temperatures will likely top out in the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon! Unfortunately, the warm-up does come with some rain chances as well. Behind the warm front, a surge of moisture will likely be just enough to support an isolated shower or two to develop through the day Friday. No drenching rain is expected at this time, but a spotty shower is possible. Much colder air slides back in for the weekend!

WEEKEND COLD, SNOW CHANCES: Here we go again, heading into the weekend with a fresh pack of colder air and renewed snow chances! Temperatures tumble back into the below average trend with highs Saturday and Sunday struggling to climb out of the mid 30s! Cloud cover will likely win out on Saturday thanks to a system that will creep along our southern counties. Depending on the exact track of that system, it could brush counties along the PA-MD border with a dusting of fresh snow early Saturday. By Sunday, another weak disturbance could bring the chance for a few snow showers late in the evening. At this time, confidence isn’t high for either of these systems, but there is a chance for a bit of winter weather!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann