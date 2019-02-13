Lancaster County business hosts ‘love your pet’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa - That Fish Place, That Pet Place in East Hempfield Township hosted their 4th annual 'Love Your Pet' event over the weekend.

Pets off all shapes and sizes got to indulge in a day of pampering. There were also lots of treats on hand!

Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people and their pets to bond with other animal lovers.

Event Organizer, Kisha Reinmiller says, "I love seeing the variety of animals we see come in here. I've seen birds that will have a whole conversation with me. I've seen people with little geckos tucked in their sweatshirts and dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes. It's really just getting to see them interact with other pet owners that kind of feel the same way as I do."

The 'Love Your Pet' event is held every year in February.

National 'Love Your Pet' day is Wednesday, February 20th.

