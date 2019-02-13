× Lancaster man accused of starting fight at Arooga’s restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday

LANCASTER — A 24-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight at a Lancaster County restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday.

Christopher M. Pizzola, of the 100 block of Kent Road, is charged with simple assault, loitering and prowling at night time, and public drunkenness, according to Manor Township Police.

Pizzola is accused of assaulting another patron at Arooga’s, on the 100 block of South Centerville Road, at 8:07 p.m., police say.

Officers responded to the restaurant to learn that Pizzola allegedly fled on foot following the assault. An employee at the restaurant provided police with Pizzola’s last direction of travel, and police later found him in a nearby housing development by following his tracks through the snow.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered injuries to his face and elbow during the assault, according to police. Pizzola allegedly knocked the victim off a bar stool, punched him several times in the head, and dragged him down a stairway. Witnesses told police Pizzola’s attack was unprovoked.

Pizzola was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.