Lancaster POP’D Shop offering variety of popcorn, sodapop, popsicles and poptoast

LANCASTER -- Something delicious is popping in Lancaster City at a new Snack Shack. The POP'D Shop opened in the city in December.

The newly opened shop offers a variety of home-made popcorn, sodapop, popsicles and more.

The sweet, salty and bubbly treats are all made in-house in a variety of flavors. Mix up your popcorn with an order of Spicy Lime Hot Mess or Mama Mia Spicy.

Sodapop is made from in-house syrups and are offered in rotating flavors like Orange Cranberry, Rose Water and Sparkly Lemonade.

The POP'D Shop is located at 348 N. Queen Street in Lancaster. You can visit the snack shack Tuesday - Saturday 10AM - 7PM and Sunday 12PM - 5PM.