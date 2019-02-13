League playoffs continue after Mother Nature slowdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A total of 28 teams within the L-L League, Mid-Penn & YAIAA hit the hardwood Wednesday evening, vying for a spot in their respective leagues' semifinals or championship contests.

FOX43 made its way to nine of the matchups:

Lanc-Leb Quarterfinals

BOYS: Cedar Crest at Lancaster Catholic

BOYS: Lancaster Mennonite at Warwick

BOYS: Garden Spot at Manheim Township

Lanc-Leb Semifinals

GIRLS: Lancaster Catholic vs. Lancaster Mennonite (@ Conestoga Valley)

York-Adams Semifinals

GIRLS: South Western vs. Spring Grove (@ Dallastown)

GIRLS: Gettysburg vs. Dallastown (@ Dallastown)

BOYS: Central York vs. New Oxford (@ Red Lion)

BOYS: York vs Littlestown (@ Red Lion)

Mid-Penn Semifinals