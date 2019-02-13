League playoffs continue after Mother Nature slowdown

A total of 28 teams within the L-L League, Mid-Penn & YAIAA hit the hardwood Wednesday evening, vying for a spot in their respective leagues' semifinals or championship contests.
FOX43 made its way to nine of the matchups:
Lanc-Leb Quarterfinals
- BOYS: Cedar Crest at Lancaster Catholic
- BOYS: Lancaster Mennonite at Warwick
- BOYS: Garden Spot at Manheim Township
Lanc-Leb Semifinals
- GIRLS: Lancaster Catholic vs. Lancaster Mennonite (@ Conestoga Valley)
York-Adams Semifinals
- GIRLS: South Western vs. Spring Grove (@ Dallastown)
- GIRLS: Gettysburg vs. Dallastown (@ Dallastown)
- BOYS: Central York vs. New Oxford (@ Red Lion)
- BOYS: York vs Littlestown (@ Red Lion)
Mid-Penn Semifinals
- Girls: Bishop McDevitt vs. Cumberland Valley (@East Pennsboro)