League playoffs continue after Mother Nature slowdown

Posted 11:42 PM, February 13, 2019

A total of 28 teams within the L-L League, Mid-Penn & YAIAA hit the hardwood Wednesday evening, vying for a spot in their respective leagues' semifinals or championship contests.

FOX43 made its way to nine of the matchups:

Lanc-Leb Quarterfinals

  • BOYS: Cedar Crest at Lancaster Catholic
  • BOYS: Lancaster Mennonite at Warwick
  • BOYS: Garden Spot at Manheim Township

Lanc-Leb Semifinals

  • GIRLS: Lancaster Catholic vs. Lancaster Mennonite (@ Conestoga Valley)

York-Adams Semifinals

  • GIRLS: South Western vs. Spring Grove (@ Dallastown)
  • GIRLS: Gettysburg vs. Dallastown (@ Dallastown)
  • BOYS: Central York vs. New Oxford (@ Red Lion)
  • BOYS: York vs Littlestown (@ Red Lion)

Mid-Penn Semifinals

  • Girls: Bishop McDevitt vs. Cumberland Valley (@East Pennsboro)
