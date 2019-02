× Mount Joy man accused of sexually assaulting child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Joy man faces two counts of indecent assault stemming from an incident that occurred between 2008 and 2009, according to police.

Hector Garcia-Almanza, now 25 years old, is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl during that time frame.

The victim reported the incident to police on March 23, 2018.

Garcia-Almanza admitted to touching the victim in November during an interview, police say.