Phillies sign Aaron Nola to four-year contract extension reportedly worth $45 million
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge transaction Wednesday.
No, they didn’t sign Bryce Harper.
Or Manny Machado.
But the Phils did lock up one of their homegrown talents for the next four seasons, agreeing to a contract extension with ace pitcher Aaron Nola, the team announced.
The four-year extension is reportedly worth $45 million, according to baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal.
Nola was one of baseball’s best pitchers last season, going 17-6 with a 2.37 earned run average. He was selected to the National League All-Star Team and finished third in the league’s Cy Young Award voting.
Nola is 25 years old.