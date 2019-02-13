Closings & Delays

Phillies sign Aaron Nola to four-year contract extension reportedly worth $45 million

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 17: Starting Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on August 17, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge transaction Wednesday.

No, they didn’t sign Bryce Harper.

Or Manny Machado.

But the Phils did lock up one of their homegrown talents for the next four seasons, agreeing to a contract extension with ace pitcher Aaron Nola, the team announced.

The four-year extension is reportedly worth $45 million, according to baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Nola was one of baseball’s best pitchers last season, going 17-6 with a 2.37 earned run average. He was selected to the National League All-Star Team and finished third in the league’s Cy Young Award voting.

Nola is 25 years old.

