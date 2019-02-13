× Phillies sign Aaron Nola to four-year contract extension reportedly worth $45 million

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge transaction Wednesday.

No, they didn’t sign Bryce Harper.

Or Manny Machado.

But the Phils did lock up one of their homegrown talents for the next four seasons, agreeing to a contract extension with ace pitcher Aaron Nola, the team announced.

#Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola have agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season. The deal also includes a club option for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/E5ocTPOwqA — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 13, 2019

The four-year extension is reportedly worth $45 million, according to baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal.

#Phillies on verge of signing RHP Aaron Nola to a four-year, $45M extension with a club option, sources tell me and @MattGelb. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2019

Nola was one of baseball’s best pitchers last season, going 17-6 with a 2.37 earned run average. He was selected to the National League All-Star Team and finished third in the league’s Cy Young Award voting.

Nola is 25 years old.