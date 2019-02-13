× Police arrest second suspect wanted in connection with robbery in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The second suspect wanted in connection with a robbery on Friday has been arrested, according to Ephrata Police.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday. He has been charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy, and is currently detained at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

The robbery occurred near Church Avenue and Peach Alley around 4 p.m. Friday. Police say the boy, and 18-year-old Jeffrey Hoover, allegedly lured the victim to the area under the ruse of purchasing marijuana, but instead of completing the transaction, they forcefully removed $500 from the victim.

Hoover was arrested a day after the robbery.