Police: Man deceived individual by selling vehicle with counterfeit inspection, emission certifications

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Marietta man faces charges after he allegedly sold an individual a vehicle that the victim believed was inspected.

The victim became aware of the counterfeit inspection and emission certifications after being pulled over just before 8 a.m. on January 17 in the 200 block of Landis Valley Road in Warwick Township, police say.

An investigation revealed that the victim purchased the vehicle from 34-year-old Justin Range through Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

Range is accused of engaging in deceptive business practices and representing himself as a salesperson for which he is not licensed, police add.

Police issued a warrant for Range’s arrest following the investigation. He surrendered on Monday and has been charged with unlawful use of computer, altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates, trademark counterfeiting, theft by deception, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and license to engage in business.