Closings & Delays

Police seek suspect in armed robbery in Columbia

Posted 9:54 AM, February 13, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.

On February 13 around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia for a reported robbery.

During the robbery, the suspect displayed a black handgun.

The clerk told police that it appeared that the handgun had an orange tip on the end of the barrel.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man that stood about 6′ tall.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.