Police seek suspect in armed robbery in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.

On February 13 around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia for a reported robbery.

During the robbery, the suspect displayed a black handgun.

The clerk told police that it appeared that the handgun had an orange tip on the end of the barrel.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man that stood about 6′ tall.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.