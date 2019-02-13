× Police: Waynesboro man approached boy shoveling driveways and offered him a marijuana growing kit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man approached a boy who was shoveling driveways Monday and allegedly showed him a bag of marijuana before offering a marijuana growing kit.

The encounter occurred in the 700 block of Fir Springs Road. Police were alerted of the incident just after 1 p.m.

The boy told police that he approached a man — later identified as 69-year-old Jerry Tarr — who had just parked in a driveway to offer his shoveling services, according to the criminal complaint. The two started to chat and Tarr allegedly showed the boy a bag of marijuana and offered him a marijuana growing kit. The boy asked about the kit, in which Tarr reportedly advised he had grown marijuana but didn’t want to hold onto it. Tarr then went inside the residence.

After the boy was done shoveling, Tarr provided his phone number and email address to him.

Posing as the boy, an undercover detective reached out to Tarr via text message, showing interest in the marijuana growing kit.

According to the criminal complaint, the detective met with Tarr at his residence and was invited inside. Tarr showed the detective a crawl space under the house which led to a grow enclosure, lighting equipment and chemicals, the criminal complaint says. Tarr reportedly told the detective he would spoke marijuana with him and showed him to the living room, which is when police knocked on the door and made their presence known.

Police seized items in plain view, which included the grow enclosure and lights, several smoking devices, a grinder with marijuana inside and two packages of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was then issued later that evening. Police seized three packages of marijuana and a black cane with a knife in it.

Tarr has been charged with corruption of minors, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana.