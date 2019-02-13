× Ravens trade Joe Flacco to Broncos, according to reports

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is heading West.

The former Super Bowl MVP award winner is heading to the Denver Broncos in a trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The trade cannot be processed until the new NFL league year begins on March 13, but the teams have reportedly agreed on the terms of the deal, Schefter says.

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

New Broncos HC Vic Fangio spent one season in Baltimore while Joe Flacco was Ravens’ QB and knows what he will be getting. Former Broncos’ exec Gary Kubiak also was a Flacco fan, and has mentioned how much he liked the soon-to-be Broncos’ quarterback. They were strong selling pts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

Flacco lost his starting job with the Ravens when he suffered a hip injury last November, allowing Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s 2018 first-round draft pick, to take over under center. The team was 3-5 at the time.

Jackson led the Ravens to an AFC North Division title and a berth in the NFL playoffs, completing 99 of 170 passes for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 695 yards and five TDs.

Flacco was voted the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.