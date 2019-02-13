Closings & Delays

Ravens trade Joe Flacco to Broncos, according to reports

Posted 11:59 AM, February 13, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 9: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is heading West.

The former Super Bowl MVP award winner is heading to the Denver Broncos in a trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The trade cannot be processed until the new NFL league year begins on March 13, but the teams have reportedly agreed on the terms of the deal, Schefter says.

Flacco lost his starting job with the Ravens when he suffered a hip injury last November, allowing Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s 2018 first-round draft pick, to take over under center. The team was 3-5 at the time.

Jackson led the Ravens to an AFC North Division title and a berth in the NFL playoffs, completing 99 of 170 passes for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 695 yards and five TDs.

Flacco was voted the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.