Ravens trade Joe Flacco to Broncos, according to reports
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is heading West.
The former Super Bowl MVP award winner is heading to the Denver Broncos in a trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The trade cannot be processed until the new NFL league year begins on March 13, but the teams have reportedly agreed on the terms of the deal, Schefter says.
Flacco lost his starting job with the Ravens when he suffered a hip injury last November, allowing Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s 2018 first-round draft pick, to take over under center. The team was 3-5 at the time.
Jackson led the Ravens to an AFC North Division title and a berth in the NFL playoffs, completing 99 of 170 passes for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 695 yards and five TDs.
Flacco was voted the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.