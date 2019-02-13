Some parents say Peppa Pig has their children speaking with British accents

Are your little ones calling you Mummy? Some parents have shared on social media that their children are using a British accent, and a certain pig named Peppa could be the reason why.
The wildly-popular animated British TV series started in 2004.
The show’s YouTube channel says “Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa’s favourite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles. Her adventures always end happily with loud snorts of laughter.”
That’s another thing parents say is happening: Their little ones are ending their sentences with Peppa’s trademark snort.
Someone on Twitter posted, “Anyone else’s kids developing a slight British accent after watching Peppa pig? She is also snorting like a pig, but that is expected.”
One mommy blogger reportedly nicknamed it the “Peppa effect.”
Parents don’t seem to mind it at all. Another person tweeted, “my 3 yr old cousin has an english accent from watching peppa pig and i’m jealous.”